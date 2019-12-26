|
Lubbock- Betty Sue Green passed away on December 21, 2019. We will celebrate her life of 90 years at 10:00 am on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Graveside services will follow at 12:30 pm in the Rose Hill Cemetery, Tulia. Family and Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view her life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Betty Sue Green was born on March 23, 1929, to Carroll Grady and Mary Alta Stallings Campbell in Tulia, TX. She married the love of her life, Robert E. Green on June 8, 1946, in Clovis, NM.
Betty was known to her family and friends as Mamaw. Her life was devoted to her family and her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was a dedicated wife and accompanied her husband on his career through the grocery industry that took them to Denver, Colorado, New Mexico and finally Lubbock, Texas. Together, Robert and Betty started Bob's Convenience Store on the Clovis Highway, built a vineyard north of Lubbock, and ranched land in Stanley, New Mexico. His brisket sandwiches and her breakfast burritos were legendary in the community; just another way her service to people was met through her delicious home-cooking. She was a strong and independent personality, a West Texas firecracker, but she always put the Lord and her family first. Her family and their friends had no need or want unmet. She and her precious chihuahua, Penny, were inseparable.
Survivors include her son, Randy Green and wife Mary Beth of Lubbock; daughters-in-law, Nancy Green Nix and husband David Nix, Denise Lindsay Green, and Jean Green Hasskamp and husband Steve Hasskamp; six grandchildren, Eric Green and wife Jessica, Jennifer Miersma and husband Nick, Kristyn Green and husband Stan Kirsch, Whitney Green, Shelby Smith and husband Kyle, and Kaitlyn Green and husband Aric Archinal; six great-grandchildren; and sister, LouRee Lyle of Pampa, TX. She is survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews, and friends. She also leaves behind her precious caregivers, for whom her family is eternally grateful.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert E. Green; son, Robert Ron Green; and infant daughter, Sandra Lou Green.
The family of Betty Green has designated In Touch Ministries at www.intouch.org, or Samaritan's Purse at www.samaritanspurse.org, for memorial contributions donated in her memory.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019