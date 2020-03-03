|
|
Lubbock- Betty Wintroath passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at The Plaza in Lubbock, TX. She had been residing at The Plaza for the previous 5 months as her health deteriorated. Betty's body was donated to Texas Tech School of Medicine. A Rosary for Betty will be said at Christ the King Cathedral on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 5:30 pm. A memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 am at Christ the King Cathedral
Betty was a loving, caring nurse who owned her own rehabilitation company providing Care Plans for severely injured people, During her career, she was able to make a difference in the lives of many people.
Betty is survived by her husband David, her daughters Stephanie Tilley, Kelly Meier and Tracy Alexander and their families. She is also survived by her brother Tom Craddick and his family; sisters Judy Worden and Bonnie Kelley and their families.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Lubbock or Meals. on Wheels,
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020