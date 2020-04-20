|
|
Lubbock- Bettye Florence Johns, 82, of Lubbock, passed away April 15, 2019 in Lubbock, She was born in Keota, Oklahoma and graduated from Durant High School. She received an Associate in Accounting from Houston Community College. Bettye married James Johns February 21, 2017. She was employed as an accounting clerk for Ashland Oil until her retirement. Betty was a member of Redbud Baptist Church and enjoyed sewing and gardening. She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Elizabeth Corder and a sister Jacque Scott. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, James Johns; daughter Tamara Soucy and husband Brent; grandchildren Kyle and Hannah; great grandchildren Griffin, Everly and Calvin; and brother Jim Corder. Private graveside services will be held at Resthaven Memorial Park. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020