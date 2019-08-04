|
Lubbock- Bettye Jane (Richardson) Green, 93 of Lubbock formerly Tahoka passed away on July 26, 2019 in her home. Born in Burkburnett, Texas to Dallas Lee Richardson and Ola Bertha (Clements) Richardson.
Bettye married Harold Green on March 22, 1946.
Bettye was a Baylor University School of Music graduate. She was a grade school teacher at Waco Independent School District and Tahoka Independent School District. Bettye was also involved with Lynn County Hospital Board of Directors, The , Lynn County Unit (former vice-president); Boys' Ranch & Girlstown (former board of directors); Phebe K. Warner (former president); TFWC (former district president); GFWC (former president); and the Texas Silver-Haired Legislature (former secretary of criminal justice committee). She was also very involved in the First United Methodist Church of Tahoka and her community in Tahoka, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Dallas and Ola Richardson; brother, D.L. Richardson; and son Richard Harold Green.
Bettye is survived by her husband, Harold Green; daughter, Laura Beth (Green) McCleskey; granddaughters, Melissa Beth McCleskey, Jennifer Christin McCleskey, Lacey Lee (McCleskey) Lopez and husband Luis Lopez; grandsons, Richard Harold Green II, Zachary Matthew Green; and five great-grandchildren.
Memorial services for Bettye Green will be held August 10th at 2:00 pm at the First United Methodist Church in Tahoka, Texas.
Family suggests, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019