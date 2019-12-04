Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
Bettye Jo (Witty) Biggs


1924 - 2019
Lubbock- Bettye Jo Biggs passed away November 28, 2019 at the age of 94. She was born December 26, 1924 in Seymour, Texas to Robert and Onia Witty. She married Tom L. Biggs, Jr. He proceeded in death November 26, 1981. Bettye is survived by two daughters, Judy Biggs Walls and Deborah Biggs Jones; and a son, Tom "Bo" Biggs, III; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Nancy Jo Hoffman. The family will receive friends at Sanders Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 6-7:00 p.m. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday at the City of Lubbock Cemetery.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
