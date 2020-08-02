Lubbock- Bettye Kenney Poole, 89, of Lubbock, TX, passed from this earth to her heavenly home on Monday July 27, 2020. Bettye was born in Whitewright, Texas to Earl and Ollie Kenney on August 13, 1930. She graduated from Floydada High School, Wayland Baptist University and West Texas State University.



Bettye and Kenneth Bain Poole were married on June 5, 1949 in the chapel of the First Baptist Church of Lubbock. They lived 63 years in the Dougherty Community. Bettye taught Social Studies and then was a school counselor at Floydada I.S.D. for 27 years.



She was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth, great grandparents the J.D. Dodsons of Whitewright,TX, her grandparents George Alexander and Edna Dodson Kenney of Hagerman, TX, her parents, her sister Nelle Verner of Dallas. She is survived by her son and only child, Lance Guy Poole of Dougherty, one and only granddaughter Amber Poole Norris and her husband Scott. Two great-granddaughters, Haley and Chloe Norris; one great-grandson Zachary Norris and wife Kassidy and two great-great granddaughters, Kaidance and Keslyn with a third great-great grandgirl on the way, all of Lubbock. She is also survived by two brothers, William Earl (Bill) Kenney, Jimmy Richard (Rick) Kenney and one half brother, Kelly Reagan Grimes.



Bettye's family was her pride and joy and we couldn't have asked for a better Mom and Grandmommy. She was an avid reader and loved to travel. Bettye's family would like to thank the staff at the Isle at Raider Ranch for making the later years of both Kenneth and Bettye active, enjoyable and rewarding. Bettye was a member of the First Baptist Church of Floydada. She donated her body to Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, School of Medicine and requested that no services be held.



Memorials may be made in her memory to CrossView Christian Camp P.O. Box 288 Dickens, TX 79229, Dougherty Cemetery Fund, ? Tommie Covington Dougherty, TX, or First Baptist Church of Floydada.



