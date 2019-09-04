|
Levelland- Beverly Lacock, 67, of Levelland went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 1, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Krestridge Funeral Home in Levelland. The funeral service will be held at First United Methodist Church in Levelland at 11:00 am on Thursday, September 5, 2019, with Rev. John Sanders and Rev. Jesse Hodge officiating.
Beverly was born May 9, 1952 in Lubbock to Jason H. Allen and Bobby Childers Allen. She spent many years in retail sales before retiring in 1998. Beverly was a member of First United Methodist Church in Levelland.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jason and Bobby Allen.
Beverly is survived by her husband of 32 years, Bob Lacock; son, Tim Schoenhals and wife Lauren of Valley Village, CA; brother, Jay Allen and wife Staci of Lubbock; and nephews, Chris and Zach Allen.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Bigit, Dr. Hadzic, their nursing staffs, and the doctors, nurses and caregivers at Covenant Hospital Levelland, Hickory Place and Lynwood Nursing and Rehabilitation for their wonderful care.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Krestridge Funeral Home. (806) 897-1111
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019