Katy, Tx- Beverly Ann Morris was born on September 21, 1937, to Earl and Ollie Brown in Gomez, Texas and passed away peacefully in Katy, Texas on August 24, 2019, surrounded by those she dearly loved.
Beverly married her high school sweetheart, James Gee Morris, on June 1, 1957. James was always proud to tell the years, months, and days they had been married. Their time as husband and wife on earth totaled 62 years, two months, and 24 days.
Her early married life was spent caring for her two children, Mark and Mitzi. During that time, she also managed to earn her Bachelors in Education at Texas Tech. After teaching elementary school for years she earned her Master's Degree in Library Science and continued her career in education as an elementary Library Media Specialist in both Brownfield and Levelland, Texas.
What Beverly was known for in the community was her elegance and her kind, loving, giving spirit that she bestowed on everyone around her. She served her church - Crescent Hill Church of Christ - as a Bible school teacher and hosted numerous showers in her home over many years. Other church homes included Cactus Drive Church of Christ in Levelland and Cinco Ranch Church of Christ in Katy. She enjoyed spending time with her high school friends, her teaching friends, her Levelland friends, her Katy friends, and her loyal caretakers - all with whom she remained close until the day she passed away.
What she will be remembered for by her family is the way she seemed to effortlessly take care of the whole family, seeing to every need with complete, unselfish, unconditional love. She looked upon her children and grandchildren and great grandchildren as the most spectacular gifts from God.
Second only to her love for Christ was her undying love for her husband, James. She took immense pride in his many accomplishments and supported him every step of the way in his honored career in coaching Track and Field. Up until almost seven years ago, James and Beverly traveled all over the world and doted on their grandchildren. After a stroke took her ability to walk and talk, James stepped in and showed Beverly and all of those around him what true love means. She never failed to have a smile for him (even up to her final breaths on this earth) and he never failed to attend to her each and every need.
Preceded in death by her parents she is survived by her husband James, her son Dr. Mark Morris and his wife LeAnn, of Tyler, her daughter Mitzi Cross and her husband James, of Katy, her beloved grandchildren Meagan, Tyler, Ashton, Spencer, Anna, Alex, Sarah, and Laura along with 15 precious great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings Dixie Lepard, Earl Brown Jr., and his wife Eloise, Linda Adams and her husband Bill, Kirk Brown and his wife Ellen, her sister-in-law Pam Hulse and her husband Mark, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Brownfield Church of Christ, in Brownfield, Texas with Mr. William Eudy officiating. Interment in Terry County Memorial Cemetery, in Brownfield, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Morris, Spencer Braly, Alex Braly, Patrick Lissner, Jordan Wince and Manny Canales.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial gifts be made to the Children's Home of Lubbock, 4404 Idalou Road, Lubbock, Texas 79403.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019