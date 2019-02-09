Home

Guajardo Family Funeral Chapels - Lubbock
407 N University
Lubbock, TX 79415
806-744-8942
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Guajardo Family Funeral Chapels - Lubbock
407 N University
Lubbock, TX 79415
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Guajardo Family Funeral Chapels - Lubbock
407 N University
Lubbock, TX 79415
Service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Guajardo Family Funeral Chapels - Lubbock
407 N University
Lubbock, TX 79415
Beverly Diane Saffle Obituary
Lubbock- Beverly Saffle, age 56, surrounded by her family, passed quietly to her Lord on February 5, in Lubbock. Services for Beverly Saffle will be held Monday, February 11 at Guajardo Family Funeral Chapel at 2PM. Visitation will be Saturday, February 9 and Sunday, February 10, 3-6PM, Guajardo Family Funeral Chapel. She was born in Lubbock February 22, 1962 to Rex and Doris Saffle. She graduated from Lubbock Cooper High School. She was co-owner of George's Lock & Key for 34 years. She was preceded in death by her mother, Doris Saffle. She is survived by her father, Rex Saffle, and children: daughter, Kristi Ramirez and husband Abel ; daughter, Sarah Fuentes and husband Tony; son, George Allen DeLaCruz and wife Stephanie; grandchildren Angel, Michael, Mackenzie, Hailey, Mariah, Ethan, Brenleigh, Jackson, Jaden; great granddaughter Sa'Lea; brother Doug Saffle and wife Sherry.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019
