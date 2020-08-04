1/1
Beverly Faye Jackson
1958 - 2020
Brownfield- 62 passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, Brownfield, TX. Interment will follow at M. Zion Cemetery, Brownfield, TX. Visitation will be held today from 4 to 6 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Beverly was born in Brownfield Texas to Emma Lou Henderson and Jimmy Jenkins. She graduated from Brownfield High School. Beverly worked for the Lubbock State School for over 30 years, retired there, and then went on to work at Lubbock Independent School District for 12 more years. Beverly leaves to cherish her memory; her husband, Kenny Jackson; one daughter, Rodecia Collins; two sons, Terrence Jackson and Jay Jackson; father, Jimmy (Margaret) Jenkins; four sisters, Freda Jackson, Shelia Stell, Darnesha Randall, and Tawana Thibodeaux; two brothers, Calvin Stell and Dwayne Willis; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Memories & Condolences
August 3, 2020
Beverly was a friend of mine, we worked together.at LSS. We were in a same in the same dance group. Beverly will be missed. May God keep you all in his loving are. God bless. My name is Wimwim.
Wilma Calicuitt
Friend
August 2, 2020
Please accept our sincere condolences in your time of grief.
Lee and Julie Polk
Friend
August 1, 2020
Condolences and prayers for Beverly’s family and all who love her. She was always such a great example of God’s love for everyone. May her family have comfort knowing she is with God now.
Lynn Berlanga
Coworker
August 1, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Valerie Solis
Friend
