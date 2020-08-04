Brownfield- 62 passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, Brownfield, TX. Interment will follow at M. Zion Cemetery, Brownfield, TX. Visitation will be held today from 4 to 6 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Beverly was born in Brownfield Texas to Emma Lou Henderson and Jimmy Jenkins. She graduated from Brownfield High School. Beverly worked for the Lubbock State School for over 30 years, retired there, and then went on to work at Lubbock Independent School District for 12 more years. Beverly leaves to cherish her memory; her husband, Kenny Jackson; one daughter, Rodecia Collins; two sons, Terrence Jackson and Jay Jackson; father, Jimmy (Margaret) Jenkins; four sisters, Freda Jackson, Shelia Stell, Darnesha Randall, and Tawana Thibodeaux; two brothers, Calvin Stell and Dwayne Willis; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.