Beverly Gayle Ausbrooks
1940 - 2020
Lubbock- Beverly Gayle Ausbrooks left her Earthly life and entered her Heavenly home on Saturday, October 3, 2020. She was known to many of us as "Bev." Bev was the third and youngest child born to Duane and Joyce Eby. She was born on November 11, 1940.

She graduated from Olton High School in 1959. Soon after graduation she attended Plainview school of nursing where she completed her studies and earned a licensure as a Licensed Vocational Nurse in September of 1960.

Bev married Claude Robert Ausbrooks in 1964 and shared forty-six years of marriage together. Following her retirement in 2003, she spent her time with her husband Robert and her newfound shared love for their Chiwawa dog, Oso. A true nurse at heart, she always considered it a great honor to care for her husband until his passing in 2010. Alongside her sister, Leah, she cared for her nephew Gary Cross, until his passing in 2016.

Bev enjoyed sewing, quilting and baking wonderful goodies for her friends and family. She was considered the family photographer and never missed a moment at a family gathering to capture the many life memories.

Bev is survived by her oldest brother, Harold Eby of Lubbock, Tx, an older sister Leah Muller of Belton, TX, two stepdaughters Janet Baker and Vivian Ripple, four grandchildren, two great grandchildren, two nephews and two nieces.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Lubbock, 3702 21st. street, Lubbock, TX.

A visitation service for Beverly will take place at Broadway Funeral Directors October 17th from 12:00pm until 1:30pm. Graveside service, to follow visitation, at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park at 2:00pm



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Broadway Funeral Directors
1901 Broadway Avenue
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 771-2757
