Granbury- Beverly Jean McMahon passed away on April 29, 2019. She was the apple of her father's (Harold Gene Barrett's) eye. Beverly excelled academically: A National Merit Scholar in high school and a chemistry major at Texas Tech University. She had a successful career as a chemist and manager at Texas Instruments. Her team always knew she cared about them. The love of Beverly's life was Joey McMahon. This cowboy, businessman, and school teacher of the disabled completed Beverly's life and hopes. He preceded her in death as did her mother, Patricia Adilee Barrett. In her retirement at Canyon Creek, Granbury, Texas, Beverly cared for her husband and parents. She was always generous and loving towards her family and friends. She is survived by her father, Harold Gene Barrett, her brother, Steve Barrett, her step-daughter Miste Kennedy and husband, Brandon Kennedy, her step-son, Monte McMahon and wife, Lorie McMahon, and Beverly's three grandchildren, Dane McMahon, Nathan McMahon, and Daniel McMahon. Beverly is already sorely missed.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 4 to May 5, 2019