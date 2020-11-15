Levelland- Bill and Johnnie Hamilton of Levelland moved into their new home in heaven on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. They departed this life as they did most things throughout their 73 years of marriage-together.



Billy Clayton Hamilton, generally known as B.C. or Bill, was born October 18, 1926 to Arthur and Hazel Hamilton in Wichita Falls, Texas. He graduated from Levelland High School in 1944 and joined the U.S. Navy in November of that year, serving in the Pacific arena during WWII.



Johnnie Mozell Rollins was born July 23, 1926 to John and Ivy Rollins in Stacy, Texas. She was the eldest of five children. She graduated from Spur High School in 1945 and moved to the big city of Lubbock with her best friend/cousin. The two girls met Bill and his best friend/cousin at a park in Lubbock and sparks flew for both couples. So began a love story that spanned over seven decades and continued as they stepped into eternity together.



Bill and Johnnie were married in Littlefield, Texas on November 6, 1947. They lived briefly in California, before moving to the family farm south of Levelland where they raised their family, cotton, and cattle. The Hamilton farm was filled with love, laughter and food.



Bill coached the Cougars little league team to a city championship, partnered with his father in building and operating Cattleman's Commission Company in Lubbock, worked tirelessly with others to establish United Cotton Growers Cooperative where he served on the Board for many years. He played the guitar, wrote songs and poetry for his family, made countless batches of homemade ice cream and served as the chief taste tester in the Hamilton household. He consistently shared his faith in Jesus by the way he lived his life and conducted his business affairs. Johnnie worked beside him on the farm, investing her life in her family. She served as cub scout pack mother and room mother and girl scout assistant leader, and anything else that was needed. She volunteered at the Levelland Food Box for many years as bookkeeper. She was always gracious, kind, helpful, and patient. She loved to sew, bake, and help others. Proverbs 31 should have been written about her. She learned to play the piano as an adult and enjoyed singing duets with her husband for many years. Of all the love she freely distributed to those around her, she loved Jesus most of all.



They are survived by their three children: Terry Kircher of Houston, Randal and LaDonna Hamilton of Lubbock, and Cynthia and Dave Helton of Struthers, Ohio. Five Grandchildren: Brian and Lori Kircher, Jennifer Phelps, Amanda and Ryan Anderson, April and Danny Snook, and Jonathan and Amanda Helton; eleven great-grandchildren: Alex and Tsion Phelps; Hamilton, Rafferty, Archer, and Callen Anderson; Matigan, Lucan, Finley, and Rhodes Snook; and Zia Faye Kircher. In addition, Johnnie's three brothers, Lindy, Malcolm, and Alan Rollins and her sister, Peggy Gandy.



Community visitation will be Sunday evening November 15, 6-8 PM at Krestridge Funeral Home, 505 Austin Street, Levelland, Texas 79336.



The Hamiltons were long time members of South Plains Church in Levelland, where a Memorial Service will be held on Monday, November 16, 3 PM at South Plains Church in Levelland. Services will be officiated by Pastor Eddie Trice, Rev. Dave Helton, Rev. Randal Hamilton and Rev. April Hamilton Snook.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Gideons.



The family is forever thankful to the staff at Hickory Place in Levelland for loving and caring for our parents so well.



Now the Lord blessed (their) latter days more than (their) beginning. Job 42:12



Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Krestridge Funeral Home. (806) 897-1111



