Childress- Bill Cagle was born May 5, 1929 to Hollis and Josephine Cagle in Childress, Texas. He passed from this life October 15, 2020.
Bill earned a BBA from Hardin Simmons University. A three sport athlete, he served as captains of both football and baseball teams. He was also on the track team. In 1951, he was selected to the All-Border Conference at end position.
He was named to the Hardin Simmons Athletic Hall of Fame in football, baseball, and track. His name is listed in Who's Who of Colleges and Universities, and he was named Hardin Simmons Most All-Around Athlete.
He married the former Joanne Vick of Brownwood, Texas on August 2, 1952. They were married 68 years. Bill and Joanne had three children, Reagan, John and Rusty.
After a short coaching career at Clovis High School in Clovis, New Mexico, Bill was named Vice President of New Mexico Mill and Elevator Company where he served from 1954-1964. He then became general manager of Producer's Grain in Floydada from 1964-1984. After that, Bill was general manager of Plainview Compress, Inc. in Plainview, Texas until his retirement due to ill health in 1995.
Bill faithfully served his community and church in numerous ways. While a member of First Baptist Church in Floydada, he worked with teens as Sunday School Superintendent. At Plainview First Baptist, he was a member and president of Formby Men's Bible Class for many years.
Bill was president of the booster club, director of Floydada Chamber of Commerce, Floydada Lion's Club, and was elected Employer of the Year. He served as director of Plainview United Way, American Cancer Society
, Producer's Exchange Insurance of Dallas, South Plains Industrial Supply of Lubbock, Texas Agricultural Council in Austin, and Plains Cotton Growers of Lubbock. He was president of the Hale County Stock Show Association and Plainview Chamber of Commerce in 1992. He was named Texas Cooperator of the Year in 1995. He received the Cotton Baron's award that same year. He was a member of Hale County Hospital Authority from 93-99.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Joanne, children Reagan Campbell (Cliff), John Cagle (Lisa), and Rusty Cagle (Sheila) all of Lubbock. Grandchildren are Cody Campbell (Tara) of Fort Worth, Brady Campbell of Lubbock, Riley Cagle of Forth Worth, Colt Cagle (Kenia) of Lubbock, Tatum Cagle of Lubbock, and Jake Cagle of Lubbock. Great Grandchildren are Carson, Ellis, Hayden, and Collins Campbell of Fort Worth. Bill also leaves behind brother-in-law, Ron Vick (Jeanne), sisters-in-law Cleta (Dale) Bradley and Geraldine Foster. He also leaves behind much loved nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
Bill was preceded in death by a grandson Crockett Cagle, his parents, and his brother Jay.
A private memorial is planned. A complete obituary will be available at www.memorialdesigners.net
. In lieu of flowers, the family would cherish your messages, memories, and condolences sent to the above address. Special thanks and appreciation to Wedgewood South and to Texas Hospice.