Amherst- Billy G. Davis, 89, of Amherst, passed peacefully from this life on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in Amarillo, Texas. Graveside services with military honors will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Fairlawn Cemetery in Amherst with Pastor Tracy Spencer officiating. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m., at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the personal care of Hillcrest Funeral Home in Littlefield.
Bill was born August 25, 1930 in Amherst and resided on the place where he was born until he moved to the Community Living Center in the Amarillo VA Hospital in late August of 2019. He was a patriot, and proudly served his country in the United States Army, serving 18 months of his enlistment term in Berlin, Germany. After his honorable discharge, he came home and was a farmer and did fertilizing and custom farm work before his retirement in 1990. After his retirement, Bill's greatest joy was to go with his brother Pete, to the Valley and pick up watermelons and cantaloupes in the summer and oranges and grapefruit in the winter, and the pair would park in the depot lot in Littlefield and peddle their wares. There he met many old friends and made many new ones. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers; and four sisters. He is survived by three sisters, Sheria Evans and husband Paul of Amarillo, Patty Vincent of Sudan, and Helen Ogrodnick of Pennsylvania; and many loving nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews; and numerous friends.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Lubbock VA Clinic Alpha Team; to the caring staff at the Amarillo VA CLC; the Calvert Healthcare Ladies; the Amherst EMS, and special friends, Troy and Fausty Tolbert.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made in Bill's honor to the Amherst EMS, PO Box 58, Amherst, TX 79312.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020