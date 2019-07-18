|
SLATON- Bill Jernigan, 94, of Slaton, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at his home after a lengthy illness.
Celebration of Life services will be 11:00 am Friday July 19, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Slaton. Private interment will be in Englewood Cemetery, under the direction of Englunds Funeral Service of Slaton.
Bill was born April 17, 1925, to James and Bertha Jernigan in Wilson Texas. He served in the US Navy during WW II. Bill married Orilla Powe September 6, 1974. He worked for the Lubbock AJ as a pressman for 30 years, retiring in 1987. Bill served as pastor for Faith Christian Church and later for First Baptist Church both in Southland. He held numerous revivals in Missouri, Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Orilla; mother of his children Irene Jernigan; seven sisters; son Billy Mack Jernigan and grandson Casey Powe.
Bill is survived by his daughters; Dianne Smith (Jerry) and Tonya Blackburn (Rod) both of Lubbock, step sons; Tommy Powe (Marcia) of Shallowater, Jerry Powe (Camille) of Slaton and Marvin Powe (Candy) of Paducah; ten grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and 17 great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6:00-7:30 pm Thursday July 18th at Englunds.
The family suggest memorials to Hospice of the South Plains 4413 82nd Suite 135 Lubbock, Texas 79424 and Caring Hearts Home Care 4601 50th Suite 107-B Lubbock, Texas 79414.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 18 to July 19, 2019