1/1
Bill Lowell Wheeler
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bill's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Weatherford- Billy Lowell Wheeler, formerly of Ralls and resident of Weatherford, Texas, passed away on August 12, 2020. He was born on November 21, 1946, to Paul and Wilma Wheeler. Bill is survived by his son, Lowell Wheeler and wife Lynette, daughter Elizabeth Ward and husband Jim, grandchildren Walker and Keelyn Wheeler, and Hannah and Patrick Ward, his brother Joe E. Wheeler, M.D., nephew Mark Wheeler, niece Cheryl Wheeler, and cousin Carolyn Jeanette Wheeler and Marget Nell Lancaster and Dale Wayne Laminac. He was preceded in death by his parents.



The family requests memorials be made to The American Cancer Society or The Center for Cancer & Blood Disorders, 920 Sante Fe Dr., Weatherford, TX 76086.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adams Funeral Home - Ralls
520 WATTS ST.
Ralls, TX 79357
(806) 253-2174
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved