Weatherford- Billy Lowell Wheeler, formerly of Ralls and resident of Weatherford, Texas, passed away on August 12, 2020. He was born on November 21, 1946, to Paul and Wilma Wheeler. Bill is survived by his son, Lowell Wheeler and wife Lynette, daughter Elizabeth Ward and husband Jim, grandchildren Walker and Keelyn Wheeler, and Hannah and Patrick Ward, his brother Joe E. Wheeler, M.D., nephew Mark Wheeler, niece Cheryl Wheeler, and cousin Carolyn Jeanette Wheeler and Marget Nell Lancaster and Dale Wayne Laminac. He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family requests memorials be made to The American Cancer Society
or The Center for Cancer & Blood Disorders, 920 Sante Fe Dr., Weatherford, TX 76086.