Lubbock- Bill Maddox, 81, of Lubbock, TX, went to be with the Lord on December 3, 2019. Bill was born to Bert and Lena Mae Maddox on May 7, 1938 in Clovis, NM. He went to school in Tucumcari, NM and graduated from Tucumcari High School in 1956. It was during high school that he became involved in radio due to his desire to practice broadcasting for hours on end since the early age of eight. This would eventually lead Bill to an illustrious career in broadcast journalism. Bill proudly served his country in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Korean War. He was privileged to be able to participate in the Honor Flight to Washington D.C. He married Deborah Magee on January 10, 1970 in Lubbock, TX. He worked for KAMC in Lubbock for over 40 years where he solidified his status as a legendary anchor through his relentless perseverance and gracious leadership. The entire scope of his broadcasting career (radio and television combined) spanned across 57 years.
Art was a great part of his life as it was for his mother and is for his sister and youngest son, John. Bill enjoyed watching football and basketball and loudly cheered for both the Dallas Cowboys and the Texas Tech Red Raiders. He always enjoyed supporting his two youngest sons, Jeff and John, and his grandkids at their soccer games. Bill took great pleasure in sharing stories, his witty sense of humor, and his love of the Lord with all who knew him. He was an ordained Baptist minister and enjoyed studying prophesy and evangelizing in West Texas. He will always be fondly remembered and deeply missed.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Bert and Lena Mae Maddox, his brother Don Maddox, and son Steven Wade Maddox.
Bill is survived by his beloved wife Debbie Maddox; daughter Kari Maddox and fiancee Alain Poirier of Scottsdale, AZ; son Jeff and wife Nicole of Lubbock, TX; son John and wife Jennifer of Lubbock, TX; sister LaNell Evetts of Tucumcari, NM and brother Doyle Maddox of Midland, TX. His legacy lives on through his four precious grandchildren, Kiana, Macee, Steven, and Michael.
A memorial service honoring Bill will be held on December 16, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Lubbock Dream Center.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to the Lubbock Dream Center at 1111 30 th Street, Lubbock, TX 79411 or Kindred Hospice at 3223 South Loop 289, Suite 318, Lubbock, TX 79423.
The family of Bill Maddox wishes to extend our heartfelt thanks to the staff of Kindred Hospice.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019