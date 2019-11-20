|
Lubbock- Bill Montgomery Burt passed away Friday November 15, 2019. He was born April 12, 1928, near Erie, CO to Ray W. Burt and Edith McCaslin Burt. He attended Lafayette, CO public schools graduating in 1946. He then joined the Navy and spent his first years, through the Holloway Plan, at the University of Colorado until early 1948 when he began flight training at Pensacola Naval Air Station, Florida. Bill received his naval aviator wings and served at Whidbey Island NAS, Kodiak NAS, and Naha NAS on Okinawa during the Korean War. After completion of active duty, Bill graduated from Colorado A&M, Ft. Collins, in 1953 with a Bachelor of Science degree. November, 1953, Bill married Geraldine (Jerry) Norman. In 1954 the couple moved to Plainview, TX where their three daughters, Janet, Judy, and Margie, were born. Bill continued flying and operated an aerial spraying service for 12 years in Plainview. The family moved to Seagraves, TX in 1965. Bill owned a theatre and a sewing factory, retiring in 1991. While in Seagraves he served as Mayor of the City of Seagraves, Chairman of the local Housing Authority, President of Seagraves Chamber of Commerce, and Chairman of the newly established Emergency Services District in Gaines County. Retiring in Lubbock, TX, he owned a franchise of H&R Block. Bill and Jerry were avid skiers. During their retirement years they enjoyed bridge and were members of several bridge clubs. They were parishioners at Christ the King Cathedral. Bill volunteered with Meals on Wheels. The last four years they have resided at Carillon Retirement Community. Preceding him in death were his parents and his sister and brother-in-law, Jeanne and Z.T. Landrum. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, daughters Janet Cody of Overland Park, KS, Judy and Dennis Ashworth of Dallas, TX, and Margie and Steve Uryasz of Morgantown, WV. Also surviving are grandchildren Alyssa (Cory) Jones, Claire (Max) Walsh, Lauren Cody, Michael (Lauren) Uryasz, Holland (Taylor) McClendon, Reed Cody, Andrew Ashworth, Stephen Ashworth and Christopher Uryasz, and great grandchildren Margot Walsh, William Uryasz, Caroline Uryasz. Services will be held at Christ the King Catholic Cathedral Catholic Church Friday, November 22, 2019 at 10 AM. Inurnment with military honors will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019