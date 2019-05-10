Home

Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
(806) 791-6200
Lubbock- Bill Mueller, 65, of Lubbock, passed away May 7, 2019 at his home. He was born in Ranger, Texas , a son to the late Bobby D and Dorothy Margret Mueller. He attended the University of Texas, Texas A & I , Texas A & M, Tarleton State, Sul Ross State and Texas Tech University. He graduated from Texas Tech with a Ph.D. in Geosciences, focusing on vertebrate paleontology. Bill worked at the Texas Tech Museum for many years as one of the paleontology curators and photographer. There are more specimens catalogued into the Paleontology Division collection that were collected by him, than any other person in the Museum's 90 plus year history. Bill is survived by his daughter; Meaghan (Erik) Spitz of Lubbock, a brother; Robert Mueller, a sister; Sandra (Ken) Lyerla, one nephew; Cody Mueller, two nieces; Candis Tucker and Tammy (Ross) McNew. A Celebration of Bill's Life will be held at the Texas Tech Museum on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10:30 am. Online condolences may be offered at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 10 to May 11, 2019
