1/1
Bill Wells
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bill's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Plainview- Bill Wells, 86, of Plainview passed away Monday July 13, 2020.

Billy Ray Wells was born July 4, 1934 in Duncan Oklahoma to J.V. and Winnie Viola Wells. Bill married the love of his life Blanche Wells in 1956 and had 3 children. Bill and Blanche owned and operated several GM car dealerships, one in Morton Texas, Quincy Florida, and Bill Wells Chevrolet here in Plainview. Bill was very supportive of the communities where he worked and lived and was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed attending basketball games and was a season pass holder at Texas Tech. Bill was a member of the Plainview Country Club and various other organizations.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Blanche.

Survivors include his three children Sabrina Tidwell of Corsicana TX, Raylene Blocker of Crawfordville Fl, and Jay Mark Wells of Tallahassee Fl; six grandchildren, Mikella Hawkins, Crystal Arisme, DeLinda Long, Craig Blocker, Thomas Dowling, Jasper Wells and ten great grandchildren.

In Lieu of flower the family request donations be made to St.Jude Children's Hospital. Due to the ongoing fight with COVID-19 a memorial service may be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview
3605 S.W. 3rd Street
Plainview, TX 79072
806-296-0055
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved