Lubbock, Texas- Funeral services for Billie Guetersloh Blundell (86) of Lubbock will be held Monday, February 10, 2020, at 11:00 am in First United Methodist Church of Plains. She passed away on February 6, 2020. Arrangements are provided by Ratliff Funeral Home of Brownfield, Texas
She was born on September 29, 1933, to Chris and Ruby Guetersloh. Billie grew up in Levelland and graduated from Levelland High School. She then attended business college in Lubbock, Texas. She married the love of her life, Bob Blundell, on July 19, 1952. Most of their married life was spent in Plains, Texas, where they were engaged in farming and oilfield. Billie was employed by Yoakum County until her retirement in 1995.
Billie was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Plains, where she played the piano and organ. She was active in civic organizations throughout the community. She loved music and enjoyed traveling the world.
She was preceded in death by her husband in November, 2012, and brother, Roy Guetersloh, in January, 1980. She is survived by her two sons, Bob Blundell, Jr. and wife, Judi, of Pueblo Colorado, and Chris Blundell and wife, Vicki, of Lubbock, Texas. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Krystle and husband, Marte Pierce; Kelsey Blundell and wife, Sadie; Alison and husband, Keith Counts; and, Johnathon Stroud and wife, Melissa Ames; and, great grandchildren, Cooper Pierce, Lottie and Bo Blundell, Kinley and Kooper Counts, and, Christian Ames.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Plains Independent School Band Department, P.O. Box 479, Plains, Texas 79355.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020