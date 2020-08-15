Abilene, Texas- Billie Faye Hughes Pool, 93 years of age, gently completed her home-going on Thursday, 13 August 2020, at Mesa Springs Healthcare Center in Abilene, Texas, where she had lived for the last few years. Billie's parents, Karl Leslie Earl Hughes and Lela Pearle (Eaton) Hughes, brought Billie into the world on 14 August 1926 in Rotan, Fisher County, Texas. Billie completed elementary school at Cedar Point School, a few miles east of Seminole, Texas, later graduating from Seminole High School on 28 May 1943.



Billie's survivors include many family-members: her daughter, Karen Dansby, and her spouse Richard Dansby, of Abilene, Texas; her son, Jeff B. Pool, and his spouse Laurinda Pool, of Richmond, Kentucky; her daughter-in-law, Glenna Pool, of Perryton, Texas; Kristen (Pool) Edgeller, a granddaughter, and her husband, Joseph Edgeller, of Tulsa, Oklahoma; Jonathan Pool, a grandson, and his spouse Lindsay Pool, of Chicago, Illinois; Jeremy Dansby, a grandson, and his spouse Janette Dansby, of Austin, Texas; John Dansby, a grandson, of Austin, Texas; Christopher Pool, a grandson, of Arlington, Texas; Katie (Pool) Ground, a granddaughter, and her spouse Michael, of Manford, Oklahoma; nine great-grandchildren; Juanda (Hughes) Wiseman, a sister, of Lubbock, Texas; Jimmie (Hughes) Williams, a sister, of Seminole, Texas; Karl Don Hughes, a brother, and his spouse Sandra, of Seminole, Texas; and numerous loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Her husband, Lee Rogers Pool, Jr., and her youngest son, David Bryan Pool, preceded her in death.



When Billie returned with her children to Seminole in the early 1960s, she worked for several years as a Radio Dispatcher for the Gaines County Sherriff's Department. In 1963, she married Lee Rogers Pool. In 1991, after many years of working together for Singleton Funeral Home, Roger and Billie started their own business, Roger Pool Funeral Home (now Ratliff Funeral Home), eventually constructing their own building, in Seminole, Texas. After developing a successful business, they sold their business several years later. Billie continued to serve as consultant to the corporation that bought their business for ten years before she retired fully from work. Throughout her life, as she faced difficulties and struggles, Billie drew strength, support, and healing from the faith, love, and hope that God had planted in her as a child. Billie actively served the community of Seminole for decades, both through the business that she and Roger built, but also through her extensive spiritual and material expressions of concern and love for people and families in need. She also taught Sunday School for many years at both South Seminole Baptist Church and First Baptist Church in Seminole. Billie, an avid reader, who loved animals, especially hummingbirds, her dogs, her cats, and her Sun Conure, Sunny, also loved music, having learned to play the piano by ear. She organized and played the piano for many "singings" in her home, with many good friends and relatives, for decades.



Given the current pandemic, for now, the family has planned an interment service at the Gaines County Memorial Cemetery, under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home in Seminole, at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, 15 August 2020 The family will hold a memorial service for Billie at a later time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store