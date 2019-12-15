|
Lubbock- Billie Faye Winters passed away December 11, 2019 at the age of 84. She was born January 23, 1935 in Greenville, Texas to John Hayden and Gertrude Elizabeth (Grounds) Billington. She married Virgil Lee Winters May 27, 1961 in Plainview. He preceded her in death December 14, 2005. Billie was employed as an office administrator for Lubbock National Bank and later American National Insurance Company before retiring. She was a member of the Kings Ridge Church of Christ. Billie is survived by a daughter, Elizabeth Bailey; grandsons, Austin and Hayden Bailey; granddaughters, Whitney and Halee Cody and Kelly Bownds. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; and five sisters. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, December 16, 2019 at Sanders Funeral Home with burial to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 9-10 a.m. before the service,
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019