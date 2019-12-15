Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 763-6433
Resources
More Obituaries for Billie Winters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billie Faye (Billington) Winters


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billie Faye (Billington) Winters Obituary
Lubbock- Billie Faye Winters passed away December 11, 2019 at the age of 84. She was born January 23, 1935 in Greenville, Texas to John Hayden and Gertrude Elizabeth (Grounds) Billington. She married Virgil Lee Winters May 27, 1961 in Plainview. He preceded her in death December 14, 2005. Billie was employed as an office administrator for Lubbock National Bank and later American National Insurance Company before retiring. She was a member of the Kings Ridge Church of Christ. Billie is survived by a daughter, Elizabeth Bailey; grandsons, Austin and Hayden Bailey; granddaughters, Whitney and Halee Cody and Kelly Bownds. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; and five sisters. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, December 16, 2019 at Sanders Funeral Home with burial to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 9-10 a.m. before the service,
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sanders Funeral Home
Download Now