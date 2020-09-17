1/1
Billie Higgins Elms
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Billie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- Billie Higgins Elms, age 93, passed away September 14, 2020 in Lubbock, TX. She was born December 19, 1926 in Wellington, TX to the late Dutch and Katie Higgins.She graduated from Littlefield High School, and attended Draughons Business College, Lubbock.

Billie Kathenne married M. A. (Rip) Elms, Jr. in February 1945 in Littlefield, Texas.

Billie has been a Christian starting at the age 11 years, and is a member of the United Methodist Church, Littlefield. She had been a member of The Lubbock Women's Club, Covenant Medical Center Auxiliary, Associate member of USS Alabama Crewmen's Association and many local Bridge Clubs.

Billie and her husband (Rip) provided great encouragement and mentorship to many cousins, nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband. Survivors include beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Graveside service will be Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 2:30 PM at the Littlefield Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation is available at Sanders Funeral in Lubbock until noon on Thursday, September 17th.

Memorials are suggested to be sent to The United Methodist Church in Littlefield.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Service
02:30 PM
Littlefield Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 763-6433
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved