Lubbock- Billie Higgins Elms, age 93, passed away September 14, 2020 in Lubbock, TX. She was born December 19, 1926 in Wellington, TX to the late Dutch and Katie Higgins.She graduated from Littlefield High School, and attended Draughons Business College, Lubbock.Billie Kathenne married M. A. (Rip) Elms, Jr. in February 1945 in Littlefield, Texas.Billie has been a Christian starting at the age 11 years, and is a member of the United Methodist Church, Littlefield. She had been a member of The Lubbock Women's Club, Covenant Medical Center Auxiliary, Associate member of USS Alabama Crewmen's Association and many local Bridge Clubs.Billie and her husband (Rip) provided great encouragement and mentorship to many cousins, nieces and nephews.She is preceded in death by her husband. Survivors include beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews.Graveside service will be Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 2:30 PM at the Littlefield Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation is available at Sanders Funeral in Lubbock until noon on Thursday, September 17th.Memorials are suggested to be sent to The United Methodist Church in Littlefield.