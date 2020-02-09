Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for Billie Gunkel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billie Jane Gunkel

Billie Jane Gunkel Obituary
Lubbock- Billie Jane Gunkel passed away on February 7, 2020. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate her life of 75 years at 10:00 am on Monday, February 10, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view her life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020
