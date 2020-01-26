Home

Agape Funeral Chapel Inc. - Lubbock
6625 W. 19th St Ste 103
Lubbock, TX 79407
(806) 722-2442
Service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Southcrest Baptist Church
Billie Jeneane Floyd


1951 - 2020
Billie Jeneane Floyd Obituary
Lubock- Billie graduated from Littlefield High School and Texas Tech with a degree in business. She was a business owner. She is survived by her husband Ronald, daughter Diana, grandson Cameron and granddaughter Kayla. Services for Billie Jeneane Floyd, 68, of Lubbock will be at 10am Monday January 27, 2020 at the Southcrest Baptist Church with David Wilson as the officiant. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to the Southcrest Baptist Church building fund in Billie's name.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
