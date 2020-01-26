|
Lubock- Billie graduated from Littlefield High School and Texas Tech with a degree in business. She was a business owner. She is survived by her husband Ronald, daughter Diana, grandson Cameron and granddaughter Kayla. Services for Billie Jeneane Floyd, 68, of Lubbock will be at 10am Monday January 27, 2020 at the Southcrest Baptist Church with David Wilson as the officiant. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to the Southcrest Baptist Church building fund in Billie's name.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020