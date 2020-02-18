|
Lubbock- Billie Juanella Scoggin, 88, of Lubbock passed away February 16, 2020. The family will receive family and friends on Wednesday evening from 6-8:00 pm at Sanders Funeral Home. Services will be held at 1:00 pm, Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Monterey Baptist Church with burial to follow in the City of Lubbock Cemetery. The leave condolences for the family and more information on Billie's life visit www.sandersfuneral.home.com
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020