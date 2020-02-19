|
Lubbock- Billie June (Curtis) Griffith passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020. She was born on March 6, 1931 in Vickery, TX to the late Ed B. Curtis and Willie Mae (Ball) Curtis. She was raised in Vickery and attended local schools. She married Elwin Leroy Griffith on September 8, 1951 in Dallas. Her passions included homemaking, cooking, gardening and fishing. She had a great love of family and was caretaker to many of them at the end of their lives. She was a proud member of the Eastern Star and Daughters of the Nile. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church Branch for many years. She moved to Lubbock from Princeton, TX in 2015.
Billie is survived by her son, Tim Griffith and wife Mandy of Lompoc, CA; daughter, Lisa Burgess and husband Brett of Lubbock; grandchildren, Melissa Blackwell and husband Bryan of San Angelo, Michele Alexander and husband Zeb of Lubbock, Melanie Smith and husband Taylor of Tahoka, Melinda Meyers and husband Cole of Portsmouth, VA and Will Griffith of San Francisco, CA; great-grandchildren, Noah, Caleb and Jonah Alexander, Brady and Lila Blackwell and Ava Smith; and good friend Rosa Martinez.
A time of fellowship and remembrance is scheduled 6:00 to 8:00 pm, today, February 19, 2020 at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers, Lubbock. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life of 88 years at 3:00 pm on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. Graveside services will follow at 2:00 pm on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Restland Cemetery, Dallas. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Billie's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sisters, Edna Jordan, Faye Boatright, Lucille Hubbard, Joyce Smithart, and a grandson, Kyle Ashton Griffith.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020