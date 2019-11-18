|
Slaton- Billie Meeks, 93, of Slaton, passed away November 15, 2019.
Visitation will be 6-7:00 PM Monday, November 18, 2019 at Englunds. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Slaton. Arrangements are under the direction Englunds Funeral Service of Slaton.
Billie was born May 23, 1926 in Henrietta to Milton and Josie Hester. She married Robert Meeks on October 17, 1943 in Slaton and they celebrated 70 years of marriage prior to his passing in 2013. She was a wonderful homemaker and loved crafting and fishing.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and her husband.
Billie is survived by her daughter, Marilyn Bournes and husband, Jerry of Nixa, MO.; her son, Bobby Meeks and wife, Pat of Lubbock; five grandchildren, Kari Brewer and husband, Joey, Michelle Hart, Melissa Hart, Brent Meeks, and Dustin Bournes; and three great-grandchildren.
The family suggest memorials be made to Senior Citizens Center-Slaton or First Baptist Church-Slaton.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019