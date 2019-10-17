|
Abernathy - Services for Billie Newton, 88, of Abernathy, TX, will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday October 19, 2019 in the Abernathy United Church with Rev. Barry Tilley officiating,burial will follow in the Abernathy Cemetery.The family will gather to receive friends at Abell Funeral Home on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 6:00 - 7:00 pm. Services are under the direction of Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop of Abernathy.
Ms. Newton died Monday October 14, 2019 in Lubbock, TX.
She was born in Little Rock, Arkansas on April 26, 1931. Billie married Ralph L. Newton, Sr. on January 4, 1947 in Fort Smith, Arkansas. They moved to Abernathy in 1966. She was a licensed radio announcer with her husband. As a result she loved music and was a BMI Songwriter, writing the song "Hey Baby". She was a member of the Abernathy Assembly of God Church. She was the Newton Family "Annie Oakley", Billie found joy in the outdoors, especially hunting deer, dove, and fishing. She had passions for canning vegetables, baking, and photography. Billie enjoyed playing the slot machines and gambling at Las Vegas, NV and Hobbs, NM. She loved her family and friends, and was very independent.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ralph L. Newton, Sr. May 4, 1995 and brothers Jerry Yaerger and Jimmy Harris.
Billie is survived by 2 sons, Ralph Newton, Jr. and wife Lou of Houma, LA and David Newton and wife Dyan of Abernathy, TX, 4 grandchildren Jason Newton, Adam Newton, Jamie Lynn Robinson and Sherena Houston, 9 great grandchildren Jacob Newton, Colton Newton, Bryan Burton, Shelly Burton, Christy Burton, Cassie Robinson, Amanda Pearson, Andy Pearson, Adam Pearson, numerous great great children and a sister Brenda Joyce Miller.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019