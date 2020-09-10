Lubbock- 68, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, September 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 4 to 6 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Billie was born on June 16, 1952, to Willie and Lille McKnight in Lubbock, TX. He graduated from Dunbar Struggs High School and after high school, he was drafted in the Army. He leaves to cherish his memory; two daughters, Rovelin (Thomas) Cummings and Meddedith McKnight; one son, Matthew McKnight; three sisters, Betty James, Bobbye Phenix, and Judith (Gregory) Cooks; three brothers, Bruce (Pam) McKnight, Gary McKnight, and Steven McKnight; a host of grandchildren, other relatives and friends.