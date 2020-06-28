Lubbock- With a loud boom of thunder and flash of lightning, surrounded by angels, Bill Kingsbery passed away at home in the early morning hours of Tuesday, June 23, 2020.



Billie (Bill) Ruark Kingsbery was born in Childress, Texas, May 30, 1924, to Thelma (Ruark) Kingsbery and Charles Kingsbery; his mother raised Bill alone with the help of her family.



Although Bill attended school in Lubbock and Oklahoma City, his childhood was spent moving back and forth between family members to "whoever could afford him at the time." He said, "Hard times make us know how fortunate we are."



Bill graduated from Lubbock High School in the Class of 1941. He enrolled at Texas Technological College the same year and attended until he received his active duty call in January of 1943. Bill trained in P-39s and flew P-38s and P-40s as a pilot in the Army Air Corps, defending and protecting the Panama Canal.



While on leave in the winter of 1944, Bill proposed to the love of his life, Mary Louise Breedlove, and they married in May 1945 in Lubbock, Texas. After the war, Bill and Mary Louise made their home in Lubbock where he worked as an instructor for Breedlove Flying Service. In February1946, Bill was critically injured in a gilder crash near Lubbock. While Bill struggled for his life on one floor of Methodist Hospital, Mary Louise gave birth to their son, Terry Clent, on another floor. As Bill recuperated, they moved to the Veteran's Village in San Diego, California and Bill attended San Diego State. With money he won on a horse named Nina Bravo at the Del Mar racetrack, Bill and Mary Louise left California, for Austin, where Bill earned his business degree at the University of Texas in 1950. That same year they welcomed a second son, Teddy Ralph. The young family relocated to New Mexico, where Bill was a partner in a car dealership in Las Vegas for the next 4 years. Their cherished daughter, Billie Lou, who Bill called Princess, was born in Amarillo in 1953.



The family moved to Lubbock in 1954. Having accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior, he became a part of the mission group that started Second Baptist Church, in which he remained active the rest of his life. He believed we can only serve God through serving others and often said, "Helping Jesus' children that are in need is the greatest way I can show Christ how much I love Him."



After the move to Lubbock, Bill worked for several car dealerships. He then moved on to selling insurance and became a member of the Million Dollar Round Table. Over time, he transitioned into investments, securities, real estate and the futures industry. In 1981, Bill and his son, Ted, formed a managed futures investment firm, Liberty Funds Group.



He and Mary Louise loved to travel in their motorhomes and in 2001 flew around the world on the Concorde, the world's only supersonic airplane.



Mary Louise passed away on April 25, 2010, after 65 years of marriage. In 2014, at age 89, Bill married his second wife, Neta Wise and together they loved, traveled, laughed and enjoyed their time together. He said he was blessed to have loved only two women in his life and was able to marry them both.



Bill was preceded in death by his mother and wife, Mary Louise. He is survived by his wife of six years, Neta Wise Kingsbery; his sons Terry Kingsbery; Ted Kingsbery and wife, Dawn, and daughter Billie Daniel and husband Kent. He is also survived by grandchildren: Clent Kingsbery, Kelli Goodman, Chad Kingsbery, Lane Kingsbery, Courtney Hollingsworth and husband, Todd, Chance Creek and Katie Creek; and great-grandchildren Alexis, Nolan, Jack and Cy. Bill is also survived by Neta's children: Denyse Brookman, Dayna Gable, Sam Brookman and Charlie Brookman; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.



Bill was most blessed to have shared the love, friendship, and care of Martha M. Watkins, who provided around-the-clock care for Bill during final years of his life.



The distinguishing traits that personified Bill Kingsbery's life were generosity and perseverance. When others were ready to give up on projects, Bill persisted, and today those efforts have helped countless individuals.



Bill and Mary Louise's were recognized by The West Texas Community Foundation, honored as Heroes of the Year in 2016 for their many contributions to local charities and community projects, an award he accepted in order to raise even more funding for an awareness of his favorite projects. They include the South Plains Food Bank, which is built on the land that Bill and Mary Louise donated, and the Breedlove Dehydration Plant, which was a "determined dream" of Bill and Mary Louise to provide nutritious food efficiently anywhere in the world. He was involved with the Women's Protective Service since their early days, as a volunteer and supporter and was instrumental in the construction of the new facility which bears his name. He was active in the building of the new facilities for My Father's House, a home for young mothers who need love and support while making career choices and learning necessary skills. Bill was the recipient of the Ray Diekemper Lifetime Award of Community Service.



His generosity knew no bounds. His body was donated to Texas Tech Medical School to educate others in the future.



In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorials be sent to the South Plains Food Bank or Breedlove Foods.



Due to COVID-19, services will be held at a later date.



We pray that Bill is now playing a round of golf in heaven with his dear friend, Charlie Cathy.



