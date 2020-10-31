Lubbock- The family of Billie Ruth McCarty will celebrate her life of 89 years at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 2, 2020, at First United Methodist Church. She passed on Thursday, October 15, 2020. In support of the health of his family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service. The service will be live-streamed at www.memorialdesigners.net
, where you are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy.
Billie Ruth Little was born in Slaton, Texas on August 27, 1931, to Ruth (Davis) Little and W.B. Little. She was raised in Levelland and moved to Littlefield where she graduated from Littlefield High School in 1948. She was a cheerleader for the State Champion Littlefield Wildcats. Billie Ruth entered Texas Tech University in the Fall of 1948 and graduated with her BS in Education in 1951. She was a member of the Ko Shari Social Club. She taught elementary school in Lubbock and Arlington, Texas.
On June 8, 1951, she married the love of her life James Fuston McCarty. Their love and commitment to each other and their family represents an unselfish kind of love that stood the test of time. Billie Ruth was a woman who loved fervently, not only her family but her friends as well. She welcomed and accepted everyone. She was a woman who stood behind those she loved and always sought to ensure the well-being of her family and friends.
Teaching was Billie Ruth's passion. She loved children and poured her heart into educating those who were placed in her care. She was a successful businesswoman and partner, being in business with her mother Ruth Little. They operated an antique and estate liquidation business for many years. Billie Ruth was also a partner in Little's, a woman's retail clothing store founded by her father W.B. Little.
Faith being the foundation to a life worth leading, Billie Ruth attended First United Methodist Church for 62 years and was a member of the Hi Robinson Sunday School. It is through her faith and servant's heart that Billie Ruth served as a PEO member and volunteer for Lubbock Meals on Wheels and Methodist Hospital Auxiliary. She loved to read and played bridge for over 50 years with the same group of friends.
We are going to miss our loving wife, mother, and Mimi who had the most kind-hearted spirit and love towards her family.
She is predeceased by her parents and son Kenny McCarty. Survivors include her husband, Fuston of 69 years, daughter Jamie Thomason and grandson Lance Thomason (fiancé Jessica), granddaughter Meagan (Zach) Hughes, great-granddaughter Hope, great-grandson Mac, grandson, Michael McCarty, and granddaughter Morgan McCarty.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, Carillon Foundation-Scholarship fund, Lubbock Meals on Wheels, or a charity of your choice
.