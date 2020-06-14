REVEREND BILLIE SMITH
Lubbock- Billie S. Smith born May 13, 1927 to William P. and Alice Jones Smith. He graduated from Spur High School in 1943. He married Imogene Thornton on June 1, 1945. They were married 48 years when she passed in 1993. He met Frances Middleton, they were married on February 28, 1997. He was a Southern Baptist Minister.

Services will be 1:00 p.m., Monday, June 15, 2020 at Skyline Baptist Church under the care of Sanders Funeral Home, burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. His family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 p.m., Sunday at Sanders Funeral Home.

He is survived by his wife, Frances Middleton Smith, one sister, Nell Criswell of Arkansas.

Four children, six bonus Children, eleven grandchildren, thirteen bonus grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren.

Nine bonus great grandchildren, and one great-great grandson. He was preceded in death by two granddaughters, Toni Smith and Jordan Smith.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
