Billie Veyro

Lubbock- On June 21, 2020, Billie Nell Veyro passed away in Dallas, Texas, at the age of 82. She was preceded in death by her husband, Florencio Veyro, in 2005. Billie was born Billie Nell Parmer in Slaton, Texas, in 1938, the daughter of Ruby Summers (nee Rudd) and Bill Parmer. She loved to sing, write poetry, and sew. In 1956, Billie Nell graduated from Slaton High School where she was active in the Pep Squad, Choir, FHA, Speech Club and Drama. Billie Nell was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Slaton, Texas. After marrying her husband, shebecame a member of the Church of God 7th Day in Lubbock, Texas, where she spent many yearsteaching the Children's Sabbath School class.Billie Nell married Florencio Veyro Costales on January 1, 1968, making theirhome in Lubbock, Texas. They had three daughters. Billie Nell worked at Methodist Hospital,now Covenant Medical Center, in Lubbock, Texas, for many years as a medical transcriptionist.Billie Nell is survived by her three daughters Candace Renae Townsley, Julia Michelle Sanchez, Laura Elizabeth Sanchez and her two sons - in - law Jacob Sanchez and Ben Sanchez. She is also survived by six beautiful grandchildren: Courtney Moreen Arnold, Mary Elizabeth Bausch, Jacob Veyro Sanchez, Clara Julia Sanchez, Catherine Genevieve Sanchez, and Josiah Veyro Sanchez. Billie Nell was also blessed with a beautiful great - granddaughter Ava Arnold. She passed on her love of singing and music, writing, and sewing to her children andgrandchildren. Until we meet again, she will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.On behalf of Billie Nell Veyro, donations to the American Kidney Fund would be graciously accepted.Visitation will be Sunday 1-2 PM At Resthaven Funeral Home. Graveside services will be 10:00 Monday at Resthaven Memorial Park.