Billie Veyro
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Billie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- On June 21, 2020, Billie Nell Veyro passed away in Dallas, Texas, at the age of 82. She was preceded in death by her husband, Florencio Veyro, in 2005. Billie was born Billie Nell Parmer in Slaton, Texas, in 1938, the daughter of Ruby Summers (nee Rudd) and Bill Parmer. She loved to sing, write poetry, and sew. In 1956, Billie Nell graduated from Slaton High School where she was active in the Pep Squad, Choir, FHA, Speech Club and Drama. Billie Nell was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Slaton, Texas. After marrying her husband, she

became a member of the Church of God 7th Day in Lubbock, Texas, where she spent many years

teaching the Children's Sabbath School class.

Billie Nell married Florencio Veyro Costales on January 1, 1968, making their

home in Lubbock, Texas. They had three daughters. Billie Nell worked at Methodist Hospital,

now Covenant Medical Center, in Lubbock, Texas, for many years as a medical transcriptionist.

Billie Nell is survived by her three daughters Candace Renae Townsley, Julia Michelle Sanchez, Laura Elizabeth Sanchez and her two sons - in - law Jacob Sanchez and Ben Sanchez. She is also survived by six beautiful grandchildren: Courtney Moreen Arnold, Mary Elizabeth Bausch, Jacob Veyro Sanchez, Clara Julia Sanchez, Catherine Genevieve Sanchez, and Josiah Veyro Sanchez. Billie Nell was also blessed with a beautiful great - granddaughter Ava Arnold. She passed on her love of singing and music, writing, and sewing to her children and

grandchildren. Until we meet again, she will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.

On behalf of Billie Nell Veyro, donations to the American Kidney Fund would be graciously accepted.

Visitation will be Sunday 1-2 PM At Resthaven Funeral Home. Graveside services will be 10:00 Monday at Resthaven Memorial Park.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
8067916200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved