Billie Wright Smith
1940 - 2020
Idalou- A celebration of life graveside service for Billie Smith, 80, of Idalou and formerly of Buffalo Springs Lake, will be at 11:00 am Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Englewood Cemetery in Slaton with Jack Thompson officiating. Viewing will be 9-5 on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Englunds Funeral Service in Slaton.

Billie joined her heavenly Father on October 4, 2020. She was born on May 29, 1940 in Mullin, Texas to J.T. and Novis Wright. She grew up in Dickens and was a graduate of Patton Springs High School. She married the love of her life James "Jim" Richard Smith of Del Rio. Billie retired in November 2005 from TTUHSC Montford unit after working many years in medical records. She and Jim were residents of Buffalo Springs Lake for over 40 years and were actively involved in the community. After retirement, they also enjoyed being members of the Caprock Classic Car Club. Billie was a woman of faith and she and Jim were members of the Church of Christ. She was a loving mother. She had the gift of hospitality and was a special "Memaw" to her five grandchildren.

Billie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two brothers, Earl Ray Wright and Norman (Rose) Wright; her sister, Wanda (Bob) Copeland; and an infant daughter, Lisa Gaye.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Ken (Missy) Smith of Ransom Canyon; her daughter, Kimberly (Bruce) Irlbeck of Lubbock; her grandchildren, Jake Smith (fiancée Cara), Jenna Smith, Hannah Smith, Zack (Shana) Smith, and Kiley Irlbeck; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The Family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Michelle and Keith Craig and their wonderful staff at Library of Legacies in Idalou.

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Viewing
09:00 - 05:00 PM
Englunds Inc
OCT
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Englewood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Englunds Inc
1400 Woodrow Rd
Slaton, TX 79364
(806) 828-3535
