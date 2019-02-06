|
|
|
Lubbock- Billy N. Biggs passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019 at the age of 85. He was born in Lubbock, TX on June 6, 1933 to Tom L. and Ura Mae Hayworth Biggs. He attended Lubbock High School and in July 1951, he joined the U.S. Air Force. He served until he was honorably discharged as a staff sergeant on December 20, 1954. On September 19, 1955 Billy married Ruth Blassingame and they were married for 48 years. They had two children, Ann Scarth and Gary Biggs. Billy was a Master Mason in good standing for over 60 years at Lubbock's Yellowhouse Lodge number 841. He retired as a captain after serving 31 years on the Lubbock Fire Department. Billy was a golfer, an avid gun enthusiast, music lover and WWII buff. He was a member of South Park Baptist Church of Lubbock.
Billy was preceded in death by his wife, his parents and 3 siblings, Anna Beth, T.L. and
Dwight Biggs. His is survived by a son Gary Biggs of Lubbock and a daughter Ann Scarth and husband David of Mason, many grandchildren and great grandchildren, special friend Delorious Scott, and other precious family and friends. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 10 am at the Lubbock City Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family on-line at the masonfuneralhome.net.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Mason Funeral Home.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019
Read More