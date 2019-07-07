|
Lubbock- Billy Bob Beck died peacefully in his home on July 3, 2019. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life of 82 years at Chapel of Grace Funeral Home Tuesday at 2pm and are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy. Billy Bob was born on September 22, 1936 to the late Ora Dallum and Mammie Faye Beck in Chickasha OK. He graduated high school from Davis Oklahoma as Valedictorian. Billy Bob was a resident of Lubbock for over 50 years. Billy Bob worked as a pharmacist for 58 years both at the Lubbock State Supported Living Center and L&H Drug. He was also a captain and pilot in the Air Force. He was President of the Lions Club for 40 years and an active member of Future Farmers of America. Survivors include his wife Renee Beck of 13 years, Sister Judy Ann McMillan of Choctaw, OK, Children; Noel Lee Beck of Georgetown, Kyle Jackson of Lubbock, Kevin Jackson of Frisco, and Christa Kay Beck Lambert of Bonham, six step children, 12 grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Zetta Kay Johnson Beck of 35 years, wife Rosalee Deel Beck of 17 years and son Stanley Rhett Beck. We would like to thank all the staff at Accolade Home Health and Hospice, Carillon Rehab Center, and Covenant Medical Center for providing the most professional health care, love, and support that was received by my husband during his last months of his life.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 7 to July 8, 2019