Smyer- Billy Bob Brown (59) of Smyer, Texas, the light, love, and heart of our family, left this earth way too soon on Tuesday, August 20th. Billy Bob was truly a great man whom loved his friends and family almost as much as he loved farming. Billy took great pride in producing a cotton crop which would make his ancestors proud. Billy, a 4th generation cotton farmer, proudly filled the shoes left by his grandfather Floyd (Toad) Brown, his father Bill Brown, and his father-like uncles Mack Brown, Jackie Brown, and AD (Ozzie) Hughes.
Billy loved and cherished his wife, Becky, above all else. The two shared 33 perfect years together and were inseparable since the day they very first met. Thankfully, Billy and Becky were able to spend the past several years of their life together travelling around the country, going to concerts, and enjoying their child-free home. When Billy left us, he took Becky's heart with him. She was the love of his life, all of his life.
Billy is preceded in death by his parents Bill and Anne Brown, his paternal grandparents Toad and Lois Brown, his maternal grandparents, Bitsy and Lottie Hughes, and his adored uncles Mack Brown and Jackie Brown.
Billy is survived by his loving wife, Becky Brown, his beautiful children, who he loved with all of his heart, Jessica Brown of Austin, TX and Jacob Brown, and his partner Kate Pennington. Billy is also survived by his brother, Larry Brown, his aunts Jan Brown-Seay, Carla Brown, and Debbie Brown, one uncle AD Jr. and Susan Hughes, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation will be held from 7:00 to 8:30 pm on Friday, August 23, 2019, at Krestridge Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, August 24, 2019, in the Krestridge Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal supervision of the professionals at Krestrige Funeral Home. (806)897-1111
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019