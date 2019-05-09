|
|
Lubbock- Billy Carl Morton (Bill) was born June 16, 1933 to Carey Carlton Morton and Eva K Morton Anthony (Dickerson) on a farm near Ropesville, Texas where his mother was visiting relatives.
He grew up in Canyon, Texas where his amazing mother raised three children following the death of Bill's father when he was only four. His older brother Elwyn and sister Joan were very close to their little brother. He was fourteen when the blessing of his step-father, Barney Anthony, entered the picture and became a great influence in his life.
Bill was a good student and a state champion basketball player for the Canyon High School Eagles in 1950. Canyon High is where he met the love of his life Carlene Rogers. They were married June 6, 1952 and very seldom apart for the next 67 years. Mr. Morton graduated from West Texas State University and was a certified Public Accountant for over 50 years. He retired from Plains Cotton Cooperative in Lubbock, Texas in 2001.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Elwyn Morton. Mr. Morton is survived by his wife Carlene Morton, sister Joan Davis of Boise, Idaho, Daughter and Son-in-law Debbie and John Zetzman of Highland Village, TX, son and daughter-in-law Tony & Julia Morton of Lubbock and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Resthaven Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be Friday, May 10th at 2 pm at First Christian Church with interment to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. Online condolences can be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 9 to May 10, 2019