Lubbock- Billy Dan Hoffman, born December 16, 1931 in Vernon, Texas to Walter and Viola Hoffman, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the age of 88.
He attended Abilene Christian College for two years and then served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. After his military service, he completed his bachelor's and master's degrees at ACC and married Doris Shipman in 1960. He spent his career serving as teacher, coach, and principal at San Angelo, Andrews, Midland Christian, Lubbock Christian, Spade and Odessa. He also served as director of Camp Blue Haven from 1972 to 1977.
Bill loved Jesus and His church and served for many years as a deacon at Green Lawn Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Ernest Hoffman; sister, Beryle Jean Walston.
He is survived by wife, Doris; children, David and Julie Holland and Lora Field; grandchildren, Madison and Sarah Hitt, Ryan and Juliana Holland, and Wrigley Field; great-granddaughter, Avery Hitt; 6 nephews and 5 nieces.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Resthaven Funeral Home.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 27, 2019 at Green Lawn Church of Christ.
Memorials may be made to: Lubbock Christian Schools, Camp Blue Haven, or Lubbock Children's Home.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019