Lubbock- The family of Billy Darell Yoakum will celebrate his life of 75 years at 2:00 pm on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, September 18, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Graveside services with will be Monday, September 21, 2020 at 11 am in the Florence Cemetery, Florence, Texas. He passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. In support of the health of his family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service and visitation. The service will be live-streamed and be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net
