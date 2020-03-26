Home

Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Billy Douglas "Butch" McKelvey


1955 - 2020
Billy Douglas "Butch" McKelvey Obituary
Lubbock- Billy Douglas "Butch" McKelvey, 64, of Lubbock passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. He was born on June 3, 1955 in Matador, Texas to Billy Jim and Leola Mae (Allen) McKelvey. Butch grew up in Matador and graduated from Matador High School in 1973. Following graduation, he attended Clarendon College and Texas Tech University where he earned his bachelor's degree in 1978. Butch married Teresa Baggerman on October 16, 1982 in Groom, Texas. He worked for Delta Pine Land Company for many years as a production manager prior to his retirement in 2009.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Teresa; three children, Mandi McKelvey, Jonni McKelvey and Brice McKelvey; one brother, Bob McKelvey and his wife Debra; nephews, Kellen McKelvey and Connor McKelvey; niece, Corina McKelvey.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Billy Jim McKelvey and Leola Mae McKelvey; his brother, Stephen Wade McKelvey and his grandparents, Edward Douglas "Doug" Allen, Ola Mae Allen, Roll McKelvey and Etta McKelvey.

In keeping with current government limitations on public gatherings, the family will have a private graveside service on Friday March 27, 2020 at Matador Cemetery in Matador, Texas. Viewing will be Thursday 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM at Combest Family Funeral Home. In order to maintain a safe come and go visitation we ask to limit groups to three or less at a time.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
