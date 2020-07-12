1/1
Billy E. Johnson
1940 - 2020
Lubbock- Billy E. Johnson, 80, of Lubbock, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020.

A Graveside Services will be 2:00 PM Monday, July 13, 2020 at Englewood Cemetery in Slaton. Arrangements are under the direction of Englunds Funeral Service of Slaton.

Billy was born March 21, 1940 in Lubbock to Dick and Lillian Johnson. He graduated from Lubbock High School and attended Texas Tech University. He worked for the U. S. Postal Service until his retirement. Billy enjoyed writing and watching football and was an avid O. U. fan.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Billy is survived by his sons, Joshua Johnson of Lubbock and Zach Johnson and his wife, Kerry of Chicago; his sister, Mary Montgomery and her husband, Milton of Lubbock; his grandchildren, Phoebe, Natalie, and Ivy Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Englunds Inc
1400 Woodrow Rd
Slaton, TX 79364
(806) 828-3535
