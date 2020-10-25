Lubbock- Billy E. Russell, 54, of Lubbock passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 18, 2020 in Lubbock due to complications with ALS. Billy was born on September 28, 1966 in Big Spring, Texas to Truett Tom Russell and Donna Marie Daves Russell. He married Kristi Russell on March 2, 2007 in Amarillo. He had worked in outside sales and as a distribution manager for many years in the tire business, displaying a wonderful knack for growing business along with building relationships along the way. He truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures like cooking out on the grill, fishing, and spending time with his family. He had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way.
Billy is survived by his wife and best friend, Kristi Russell of Lubbock, brother, Brian Russell of Elkins, Arkansas, son, Tommy King of Umbarger, daughter, Melanie Britten of Groom, 3 stepsons, whom he loved like his own, Brent Hare and wife, Layla Salameh of Lubbock, Tray Hare and wife, Raquel of Amarillo, and Brandon Martin of El Paso, 2 grandsons, Ryann Monrreal Hare of Amarillo and Carson Martin of Lubbock. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Although Billy will be missed dearly by many, we know in our hearts that he is in Heaven and no longer in pain.
A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the personal care of Combest Family Funeral Homes in Lubbock. Please visit www.combestfamilyfuneralhomes.com
for more information.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the ALS Association at www.als.org
.