Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
(806) 791-6200
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Ropesville Cemetery
Ropesville,, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Tudor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Earl Tudor


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billy Earl Tudor Obituary
Lubbock- Billy Earl Tudor was born October 19, 1951 and passed on September 14, 2019.

He honorably served in the U.S Army and was a master plumber heating and air conditioning technician for many years at Frenship ISD where he later retired. Billy loved hunting, fishing, and ranching in his spare time.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Vera Lee Klein; father, Weldon Harold Tudor; son, Robert Harold Tudor; step father, Lee Francis Klein; and step daughter, Jennifer Diaz McMeekin.

Billy is survived by his wife, Annette Toland Tudor; daughters, Tanya Seale and Barbara Cason and (Timothy; )sister, Peggy Ann Whitehead (Maurice); step mother, Bennie Jo Tudor; 3 step brothers: Timothy Wood, Bruce Wood (Brenda), and Garlon Wood (Debra), 1 step sister, Carolyn Wood; 7 grandchildren: McKinley and Kaj Seale, Preston Cason, and Daegen Tudor, Patrick and Andrew McMeekin, and Samuel Biggs; daughter in law, Storm Phoenix Tudor; along with many cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and an abundance of friends and extended family members.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Resthaven Funeral Home.

Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, September 19, 2019 in Resthaven's Abbey Chapel

Graveside will follow at 1:00 p.m.at Ropesville Cemetery in Ropesville, Texas.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the

Please visit www.resthavenfuneralhome.com for online condolences.

logo


logo

Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
Download Now