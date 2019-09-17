|
Lubbock- Billy Earl Tudor was born October 19, 1951 and passed on September 14, 2019.
He honorably served in the U.S Army and was a master plumber heating and air conditioning technician for many years at Frenship ISD where he later retired. Billy loved hunting, fishing, and ranching in his spare time.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Vera Lee Klein; father, Weldon Harold Tudor; son, Robert Harold Tudor; step father, Lee Francis Klein; and step daughter, Jennifer Diaz McMeekin.
Billy is survived by his wife, Annette Toland Tudor; daughters, Tanya Seale and Barbara Cason and (Timothy; )sister, Peggy Ann Whitehead (Maurice); step mother, Bennie Jo Tudor; 3 step brothers: Timothy Wood, Bruce Wood (Brenda), and Garlon Wood (Debra), 1 step sister, Carolyn Wood; 7 grandchildren: McKinley and Kaj Seale, Preston Cason, and Daegen Tudor, Patrick and Andrew McMeekin, and Samuel Biggs; daughter in law, Storm Phoenix Tudor; along with many cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and an abundance of friends and extended family members.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Resthaven Funeral Home.
Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, September 19, 2019 in Resthaven's Abbey Chapel
Graveside will follow at 1:00 p.m.at Ropesville Cemetery in Ropesville, Texas.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019