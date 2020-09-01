Lubbock- 84 passed away Sunday, August 20, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 1 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 4 to 6 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Billy was born to Thomas Thompson and Lucille Hawkins in Waxahachie, Texas on September 10, 1935. He served in the army in Korea for four years and received an honorable discharge. In his later years, he owned his own tire service business called, "Billy's Tire Service." Billy leaves to cherished his memories his children, Billy Eugene Thompson, Jr. (Lisa), Patricia Ann Thompson, Jimmy Lee Thompson (Simone), Tommy Lee Thompson, D'Juan Davis, Derrick Davis, Fennell Davis, Timothy Van Thompson, Socknomia Martin, Billy David Thompson, Ras Lynn Thompson and adopted granddaughter, LaQuonia Thompson; siblings, Sonny Thompson, Elaine Thompson, Larry Thompson, and Bunny Thompson; thirty grandchildren, a host of great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter and a host of other relatives and friends.