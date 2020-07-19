Floydada- Services for Billy F Hendrix, 93, of Floydada, are planned for Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., at the First Baptist Church of Floydada. Graveside Services will be at Resthaven Cemetery in Lubbock, on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Mr. Hendrix entered into the gates of Heaven July 16, 2020. He passed peacefully, with his family by his side at The Beehive, in Floydada. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Floydada.



He was a funny, kind hearted man who loved his family and community deeply. He always looked on the bright side of life and made something good out of the bad. He was a member of The First Baptist Church and served on the church's counting committee for years. He was a US Navy veteran during WWII, and a 1950 graduate of Texas Tech University, with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He worked as a house builder in his family business for several years. He married Margaret Eleanor Hendrix, in Memphis, Tennessee, on September 20, 1950, who preceded him in death. He worked the majority of his life as a cotton farmer and was Juvenile Probation Officer of the 110 judicial district for many years. Mr. Hendrix was active in his children's lives, as a little league coach and with livestock shows. He was a former Lion's Club member, serving as president in 1974. He married Jettie Charline Langley, on January 22, 2000.



Survivors include his wife, son, Mark Stephen Hendrix, and wife Joan of Odessa, TX, son Joel Hendrix, and wife, Billie, of Floydada, TX, and daughter, Susan Whited, of Lubbock, TX, a stepson, Andy Langley, and wife, Brenda, of Borger, TX, and stepdaughter, Cathy Webster, and husband, Larry, of Lockney, TX, 13 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by wife, Eleanor, a daughter, Robin Janet Hendrix, son in law, Danny Lee Whited, a brother, sister, and his parents.



The family requests any donations in his memory be sent to Disabled Veterans or The First Baptist Church of Floydada.



