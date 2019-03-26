|
Lubbock- Billy Frank Ham, son of Willie and Ruby, passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday morning, March 24th, 2019 following a brief illness. He is survived by his long suffering, patient, loving wife Agustina Betty, his children and their spouses William and Tippi, Julie and Jerod, and Jennifer and Abel, and his grandchildren Chloe, Jonathan, Jacob, Annabella, Brittany, Tiffany, Colt, Anthony, Matthew, Cynthia, and Michael. He is survived by his older brother Boyd. He was a joyful and loving husband a dedicated father, and passionate servant for the good of others. He spent his career serving the Navy in Vietnam by establishing critical communication capabilities for soldiers and sailors alike, which saved countless lives in the Vietnam War. At Texas Instruments he supported such technological advancements as integrated circuits and semiconductor development which resulted in conveniences in consumer electronics enjoyed by so many in the world today. And in retirement, he passionately and selflessly passed on a lifetime of knowledge to engineering students at South Plains College. He will be greatly missed, and the world is a better place because of him. A memorial will be held at the Kent Hance Chapel at Texas Tech University, 17th Street and University Avenue, Lubbock Texas, 79401 on Thursday, March 28th from 10am to 12pm for family and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019